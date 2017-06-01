On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society I want to say thank you to Keller Williams Realty for allowing its employees to volunteer at the Teel House.
These employees validated the spirit of Keller Williams International Corporate Red Day in giving back to the community in which they work.
There was much to do, and the Red Day Keller Team accomplished a lot at the red-doored Teel House. They helped clear some remaining Hurricane Mathew debris, removed some very large limbs from the fallen big oak, cleaned/rearranged the storage shed and touched up the landscaping. All things have needed to be done for some time now.
It is businesses like Keller Williams and their employees who make Bluffton a special place. Thank you, Team Keller Williams, for your work at the Teel House.
Anthony W. Barrett
Executive Director
Comments