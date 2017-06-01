Thank you: To Hilton Head Prep parents

All of us here at Hilton Head Prep — administration, faculty, and staff — want to give a huge “thank you” to our amazing parents. All during Teacher Appreciation Week, we were feted and fed. With wonderful lunches, themed decorations, and wooden trays commemorating our island and school strength after Hurricane Matthew, we could not feel more special!
We love our parents and thank them for making us feel so appreciated, not only that week but always.
Sincerely — on behalf of the entire Prep administration, faculty, and staff.
Peg Hamilton
Hilton Head Island
