Letters to the Editor

June 01, 2017 12:39 PM

Thank you: To Hilton Head Prep parents

All of us here at Hilton Head Prep — administration, faculty, and staff — want to give a huge “thank you” to our amazing parents. All during Teacher Appreciation Week, we were feted and fed. With wonderful lunches, themed decorations, and wooden trays commemorating our island and school strength after Hurricane Matthew, we could not feel more special!

We love our parents and thank them for making us feel so appreciated, not only that week but always.

Sincerely — on behalf of the entire Prep administration, faculty, and staff.

Peg Hamilton

Hilton Head Island

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another 0:41

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another
A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball 1:18

A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball
'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 0:58

'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos