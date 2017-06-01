Thank you: From AMIkids Beaufort

On behalf of the AMIkids Beaufort board of directors, I want to thank everyone who helped make our May 6 fundraiser a success. Thanks to generous donations throughout the weekend and those who participated in our silent auction, we raised more than $115,000 to directly benefit the at-risk young men we serve at our AMIkids Beaufort program.
While our nonprofit program is the big winner, we’d also like to congratulate Brays Island Teal for taking first place in the croquet tournament, Brays Island Quail in second place, and the Power Rangers team for a strong bronze finish. Dr. Jill and Wayne Blau won best-dressed, and the award for the best picnic spread when to Brays Island. Bob Copeland won our Bullseye contest.
We offer a special thank you to Brays Island, which for 26 years has generously shared part of their golf course and driving range for our croquet. We appreciate all our supporters and thank our entire community for a quarter-century of helping us help young men separate a troubled past from a bright future.
Jimmy Boozer
Chairman
AMIkids Beaufort Board of Trustees
Comments