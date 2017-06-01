Thank you: To Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island

Special thank you to the Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island for its grant to Second Helpings.
The funds will support the operation of seven trucks rescuing and delivering food to 60 agencies. Last year over 2.5 tons of food was rescued and given to those in need. Second Helpings is the first step in fighting hunger locally in our community.
The Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island has played a vital role in the community we call home since 1961. The goals of the organization are to promote the natural and cultural beauty of the island, to encourage projects which benefit the community, and to facilitate communication among the women of the island.
Lili Coleman
Executive Director
Second Helpings
