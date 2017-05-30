Battle against history is cultural homicide

Let’s see if I got this right ...
A deranged, self-proclaimed white supremacist murders nine people. He has his photo taken with the American and Confederate flags.
A political opportunist (governor) has the Confederate flag removed from the Statehosue grounds and gets promoted to the world’s most useless organization (UN).
A mayor (New Orleans) with political ambitions decides to remove statues of leaders because they owned slaves.
We now see statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson being removed, and the condemnation of people whose ancestors suffered in the War for Southern Independence. People who fly the Confederate flag are called yahoos by this newspaper.
This is nothing more than cultural homicide.
Reasonable people are deeply offended by revisionism. However, when it applies to the “War Between the States,” it’s apparently quite fitting to join the chorus of heresy.
The second law of thermodynamics says that “everything in a state of order tends toward disorder.” As usable energy is irretrievably lost, disorganization, randomness and chaos increase. This accounts for the irreversibility of natural processes, and the asymmetry between future and past. The asymmetry is very apparent when Lee is selected and George Washington (also a slave-holder) is not (yet).
The antidote to chaos is wisdom, a quantity sorely lacking in politicians and the liberal media.
When the Confederate flag was selected for desecration, someone said to me, “When they get the battle flag, the stars and stripes are next.” But we already know that. Obama called the American flag a symbol of aggression.
Christopher D. Clayton
Hilton Head Island
