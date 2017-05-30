Trump seems to have personality disorder

NPD is the abbreviation for Narcissistic Personality Disorder. It is not a mental illness, is difficult to cure, and presents challenges for the people who have to deal with those who have the disorder.
So says the Psychological & Counseling Associates of the Low Country in a recent article also supported by the American Psychiatric Association and Mayo Clinic.
Characteristics of NPD include pervasive grandiosity, extreme desire for attention, inflated sense of self-importance, self-absorption and lack of empathy for others’ feelings.
Further, a person with NPD spends a lot of time thinking about his or her appearance, often takes advantage of others, and focuses on achieving power. They may feel overly entitled, are distrustful, lack remorse, are emotionally detached, and have an insatiable need to be the center of attention. This person is easily offended, needs constant reassurance, seeks out compliments, has an ego easily hurt and often does not see himself or herself as having these problems.
The article goes on to say that causes for a person developing into a narcissist can be traced to a spoiled or dependent childhood that leads this spoiled-dependent type to believe that rules do not apply to them.
As a conservative independent, I found the foregoing explanation of Narcissistic Personality Disorder the most accurate description to date in identifying and describing the behavior, characteristics and actions of our leader of the free world.
Pray for our country and our president, that he can overcome these negative traits and successfully lead our country.
Earle Everett
Hilton Head Island
