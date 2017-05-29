A recent writer gave an excellent “proof” and defense of the reality of God, and His Son when she wrote, “God is.”
Romans 1:20 addresses the fact that God reveals Himself to everyone, including primitive peoples who have not heard the Gospel: “Since the creation of the world, His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, (or created), so that they (those who do not believe) are without excuse.”
It is noteworthy that the two words, “God is,” are essentially the same as the two words that God and Christ use to declare who they are. When God speaks to Moses in the burning bush (in Exodus 3), Moses says to God, what if the people ask me, “what is His name?” What shall I say to them ?” God said to Moses, “I AM WHO I AM”; and He said, “Thus you shall say to the sons of Israel, I AM has sent me to you.”
In John 8, Christ (Who is God) uses the same two words: “Truly, truly I say to you, before Abraham was born, I AM.” And “therefore they picked stones to throw at Him” because Christ claimed to be God, which they considered blasphemy. God is I AM.
Gordon A. Jaecks
Beaufort
