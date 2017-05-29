Hilton Head National shows flaw in county code

I appreciate your drawing attention to the Beaufort County Community Development Code. This has been an ongoing conversation in the previous meetings, via email and in personal conversations with County Council members.
One thing I never heard addressed, until I mentioned it, was population density. Every discussion was based on zone type, buildings, square footage, schools, commercial space, etc. At no point did I see in the county development code, or hear in discussions, what was permissible for population density.
Hilton Head National submitted a plan that would, if built, result in a density of people many times greater than any other part of Beaufort County. More than six times as dense as Hilton Head Island, eight time as dense as Sun City and 10 times the density of Bluffton.
That’s the problem with the CDC. It addresses “smart” development, but doesn’t take in to account real people and their daily lives.
The problem goes beyond the CDC and the County Council. It goes to a growing disconnect of people who move here for what the Lowcountry is and began clamoring for all the things they miss from “home.”
Bluffton is a special place with a rich history that many take zero time to learn or appreciate. I’m for growth but we need to stop trying to make Bluffton “better” by adding to it like a giant game of SimCity.
Revisit the Community Development Code. Manage density. But above all, decide — in writing — the importance of development fitting in with our community and not what looks good to the eye and the tax coffers.
Chris Short
Bluffton
