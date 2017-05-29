Stand for facts on climate change

In his letter published on May21 my friend, Chuck Duvall, objects to your front-page article a few days back about climate change “of inherent uncertainties” that may have deleterious effects on property values.
I fully agree with him that the predicted 1.7- to 3.2-foot rises in sea level by the end of the century are highly uncertain. What is established science by now, however, is that there exists a rapid worldwide general warming of the globe caused at least in part by man-made air pollution. Furthermore, it is also a fact that this process can only be stopped by long-range planning and action on a global scale.
The polar ice is melting and will continue to do so even if we and all other signatories of the Paris accord perform as promised. Even this can, at best, only slow down the process and, we hope, may eventually limit it.
Or, conversely, we can allow our politicians to play the game of “alternative facts” and promote the immediate gains of some heavily vested interests until such time that it will be too late.
Our political process is not generally known for taking a long-term view of what serves our nation’s, and in this case the entire international community’s, interest. I am not motivated by the potential drop in my property values that an article like this may cause; I am very much motivated, however, to stand up for scientifically proven facts, even if those conflict with someone’s empty propaganda.
Peter E. Korda
Hilton Head Island
