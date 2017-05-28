The puzzle of Hilton Head National

I would love to stop fighting the Hilton Head National project. I have much better things to do with my life in retirement. But the subject never rests. I could be an uninformed spectator. I may even be right on most things. I just need clarification so I can rest.
Why does The Island Packet promote the acceptance of this project so vehemently? The novel you printed about Bill Palmer, president of Scratch Golf LLC, the course’s ownership and management group, being a humanitarian dwarfed any coverage on the redevelopment ever printed. The voters are up in arms and the Packet continues to beat the Palmer drum as loud as it can.
The code, the code, it is all about the code. I have seen the Beaufort County Community Development Code. What I fail to grasp is that Bill Palmer and local architect Michael Kronimus, who is working with the course’s owners on plans for the project, say they made it all up with a visual and charrettes narrative that changed each time.
It may be this or it may be that, they would say. What worthy code would allow a maybe-this or maybe-that scenario? They said they were trying to not get their hands tied so that if the needs of the community changed, they wouldn’t have to do what they said they were going to do today.
What progressive, far-reaching, totally insightful county development code would allow that?
Is our leadership that gullible?
Rick Sweet
Bluffton
