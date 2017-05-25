America must learn from European immigration

The Manchester massacre is widely discussed on TV. One panelist on Fox News, Elvira Salazar (Miami MegaTV hostess), told a fascinating account after speaking to an arms dealer in Florida from whom the 2016 Orlando nightclub killer had bought guns and ammunition. The killer also wanted to buy other equipment for which the dealer refused him, and later reported his suspicious encounter to the FBI.
We’ll never know what the FBI did with the tip, but it certainly didn’t prevent the massacre, although it might have done so. This was during President Barack Obama’s administration, so we can be sure that two requirements were firmly in place: political correctness, an absolute necessity; and profiling, the most forbidden action of all.
On the same program, Katty Kay, a British journalist, declared that “Britain will just have to learn to live with terrorism.”
A day later I saw another more erudite Brit journalist, Katie Hopkins, confess that UK has sown the seeds of its terrorism by welcoming thousands of Muslim immigrants in the spirit of diversity, but neither requiring nor getting assimilation. In fact, many are demanding to live under Sharia law.
We in America seem not to have learned much from Europe’s affectation by Muslim immigration. At least President Donald Trump seems to recognize the problem, and wishes to act differently.
Bruce Tennant
Sun City
Comments