GOP healthcare bill an insult

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives displayed shortsighted vision in addressing our nation’s need for improvements to our healthcare system. After doing little for seven years, the House leadership rushed through an ill-prepared bill that was aimed more at repealing Obamacare than offering meaningful, objective solutions to our healthcare issues.
Observers of the legislative process have often said that lawmaking is like making sausage … you don’t want to observe the process. In this case, if one had wanted to observe the creation of this legislation, one would have had to be quick because minimal time was taken to write, review or deliberate this bill.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford of our district stated that by passing the bill, the House “advanced the debate to the Senate.” Sanford’s rationale displays an optimism that the Senate will have the fortitude that the House lacked.
Numerous unanswered questions ring hollow within the House chamber: Why didn’t the House leadership take the time to develop this important bill in traditional fashion? How many members (not staffers), have read the bill? Why was such deference given to the insurance industry rather than the American public? Why was the bill not scored by the Congressional Budget Office prior to the vote?
The creation of this legislation reinforces the image of sausage-making. The bill is disappointing, perhaps devastating, to many with medical and financial issues. Its evolution is an insult to our democratic process.
Our Founding Fathers might roll over in their graves. So might those with pre-existing conditions.
George R. Bafundo
Hilton Head Island
