Democrats should support president

To our anti-Trump Democratic leaders:
You are working tirelessly to place brick walls in front of President Trump to immobilize him. You think your way is best, but I request you consider these thoughts:
▪ The presidential election was about “us” and not about “you.”
▪ You were elected as a spoke in the wheel of “our” government.
▪ We need you to continue “our” government because that is how “we” will benefit.
▪ If you stop the wheel, you hurt all of “us” — the people.
You represent me, even if I am not in your state, because you are in our government:
Please allow this president to work, because he is working for us and together we need this.
Please understand you are giving an example of disrespect to young people. You are wrong to do this.
Please consider the morals this country was founded upon. We are weakened when these morals are discarded.
We need “you” to help become “us” again.
The economy is already moving forward; house sales increasing and jobs opening. This is all good.
What you are doing is harmful. Stop the stonewalling.
What you are doing is harmful. You are creating division.
My challenge to you: Support this president for two years, then see if you/us/we aren’t better off. I believe we will be.
Come now, let us reason together.
Joan Davis
Beaufort
