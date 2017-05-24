Speak out against petty politics

To all of the newspapers, liberal politicians, supporters of Hillary Clinton and writers to this paper who called for the head of former FBI Director James Comey, you got your wish.
The FBI director and many other members of our government serve at the pleasure of the president. Please, do not take those words for granted. It is appropriate and past practice for all of those who “serve at the pleasure” to tender their letter of resignation upon the swearing in of a new president. I am certain that Comey did exactly that.
For Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to be aghast, then insist on a special prosecutor for the Russian interference investigation, is the height of silliness. Do they want a special prosecutor for the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal server and her abuse of top secret documents? They and all of our government should support the new director of the FBI and help him or her make the organization great again.
We, as a country, need to speak out against those who are making petty politics the order of the day and putting their needs and re-election ahead of the good of the country.
The liberal press is constantly reporting the smallest issue as a major blunder while overlooking and under-reporting the major steps forward during the last four months.
America is a country of laws and it is refreshing to see an administration that would like to enforce those laws.
Pete Ungaro
Hilton Head Island
