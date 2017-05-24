Dems put investigations over improvements

If I were a Democrat, I would never vote for any Democrat again. They are only interested in gaining control and are not interested in improving our country.
They still cannot accept losing the presidency to a businessman and TV celebrity. They expected to win and were devastated with the results. Hillary Clinton was supposed to win, despite running a flawed campaign. She wasn’t a match for Donald Trump, physically or mentally.
He ran 10 campaign events to her one. He attracted thousands; she attracted hundreds. He inspired and offered plans to build our economy and make America great again. Her plan was to insult Trump and his followers.
The Democrats are frantic and must place the blame somewhere. Initially, it was the Russians, James Comey and Wikileaks. For months they complained about Comey and how he treated Hillary. They were all repeating the same talking points and demanded his firing. Trump finally fired Comey. Now they turned 100 percent and want a special prosecutor to investigate his firing.
Their main culprit now is the Russians and their invisible involvement in helping Trump beat Hillary. It’s been nine months and the FBI, Senate and House have separately investigated the Russian connection to Trump without uncovering one shred of evidence.
The Democrats would be happy to continue these investigations for the next four years instead of dealing with the problems facing our country, including healthcare, tax reform and immigration. Their plan is to continue investigating and block Trump’s initiatives. Is this what they were elected for?
Lee Sgroi
Bluffton
