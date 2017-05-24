The travesty of Trumpcare

Proud white men beamed at the camera after passing the Trumpcare bill in the House. Expediency was the only driving force behind the vote that was taken to prove that the Republicans could unite behind something. Many hadn’t even read the bill.
They disregarded or didn’t care about the consequences of this vote.
The bill is a gift to the wealthy. Twenty-three million poor, working class and middle class people will lose healthcare so that tax cuts can be given to the rich — people making over $250,000 per year.
Medicaid will be scaled back and shortfalls in services will be left to the states to fund or not to fund. A per-capita cap on Medicaid benefits will hurt all beneficiaries. People with disabilities and the elderly poor will be most affected by this. Many schools will lose medical support. Access to reproductive health for women is jeopardized by the bill.
The only positive outcome of passing the bill is that more and more people will see the Republican-controlled Congress for what it is: the support system for the rich and ultra-rich that siphons money from the bottom and sends it to the top.
Carol Corbin
Beaufort
