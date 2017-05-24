GOP should consider Trump impeachment

It should be obvious by now even to Republicans that Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States of America.
The well-being of this planet will be under threat as long as Trump occupies the White House.
This nation does not have the time or the resources to waste waiting on Trump to become an adult. Much time has already been wasted by Republicans making excuses for Trump following each fiasco.
Now is the time for Republicans to seriously consider impeachment.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
