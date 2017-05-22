Don’t lump federal workers with Congress

I have to disagree with the recent writer, who says, “... having the same medical care as the members of Congress and millions of federal workers have ... Just give everybody the same care the politicians and federal workers have.”
Obviously, he isn’t a federal worker, as we would like to have the same healthcare and other perks the politicians have. Sorry, Congress dictates our rules and health care, and they are not the same as what those elected officials enjoy.
Federal workers can elect to have healthcare coverage — or not — and we have to pay for it. And it’s frequently a surprise for me and my co-workers to find out just what we get (or don’t get) with our premiums.
Members of Congress don’t have to pay for theirs (you and I pay for it. Yes, I am a taxpayer, just like you. If those aren’t federal taxes, I’d sure like to know who has the pseudonym “Federal Taxes” on my check stub).
Please, don’t lump us with Congress.
Margaret Emery
Beaufort
Comments