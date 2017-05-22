The recent article about intelligence, education, and the possible effect of these two things on belief in God was interesting.
I hold two college degrees. I am a member of Mensa. I think my education and my native intelligence have greatly strengthened my belief in God. I have a hard time understanding how anyone can look around this wonderful orb on which we live and not believe in God. God is. For me it is as simple as that.
I have lost two husbands, one as the result of a fall from the roof of our house and the other from natural causes. My religious beliefs sustained me through both these events, 20 years apart.
After the death of my first husband, while attending a grief counseling session, I encountered a man who was very angry with God for the death of his adult son at the hands of a drunk driver and could not even attend church any more. It’s OK to be angry with God, but God did not get up that morning and decide to take that man’s son. His son and that drunk driver made choices that unfortunately put them in the same place at the same time.
I don’t attend church every Sunday, but almost so. Attending church with like believers is my focusing point for the week as I face the world around me every day — a world full of believers and non-believers. God is.
Sunni Bond
Hilton Head Island
