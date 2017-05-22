Trump as president: Sad, so sad

Here is an idea: start the seismic testing and oil exploration off the Florida coast first … preferably off Palm Beach.
Another idea: make all legislators who voted for the Republican “health care” plan switch to that plan for themselves and their families.
And why not have a free day at Mar-A-Lago for all the people who voted for Donald Trump … similar to his hero Andrew Jackson’s gala in the White House?
Am I hoping fruitlessly? Will the Republicans ever develop a spine and call this election what it was always destined to be and has become … a travesty and an embarrassment to the country we are so proud to live in?
Trump has bankrupted many small business people. His “foundation” is a fraud. His admiration for the military stopped short of any military service for himself or his sons. His “university” has been successfully sued for not delivering anything of worth to those who paid for classes. His crassness toward women is abhorrent. His grasp of history is non-existent. His knowledge of world affairs is dismal. One wonders if he could find China on a map. He is a man who is insecure in his manhood, and a bully who needs to feel superior.
This is our president! As he would tweet …sad, so sad.
Barbara Temple
Beaufort
