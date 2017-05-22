Expensive arts venue not best way to support arts

It’s hard to believe all the fuss about a small group of influential people with the ear of the Mayor David Bennett regime (aka big donors) wanting the Town of Hilton Head Island to spend tens of millions of dollars on an arts venue that would be a financial disaster over time.
They don’t care — they are already rich — and just like they enjoy their Grey Poupon, they also want their small town sympathy (er ... symphony). After just jetting in on the Lear, how can Buffy or anyone else live on this sandbar without culture?
For all 12 of those interested, the town could spend $15 million to $60 million on a venue, or it could just get them to all to go to the upper bar at the new Sea Pines Beach Club and play a CD. No one would show up at either place.
Pensacola, Fla., is smarter. It sponsors “Bands on the Beach” at a little pavilion on the public beach and draws thousands once a week, and it only costs the city tens of thousands a year, not millions. Tourists love it. Locals love it. Business helps support it. That makes sense, not the absurdity of the Hilton Head Island Venue Committee and Town Council.
Charles Showfety
Hilton Head Island
