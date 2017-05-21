Alarming sea-level claims far from certain

The hysterical headline warning of 65,000 Beaufort County residents being displaced by rising sea levels is based on controversial data amidst differing opinions on climate change.
Estimates are largely based on computer simulations integrating multiple variables including man-made contributions. The language “could threaten” testifies to some of the inherent uncertainties.
Such a presentation on the front page of our paper will needlessly threaten property values and at least cause pause in signing real estate sales contracts.
In this instance, a graduate student working on his doctorate has taken the U.N. Panel on Climate Change estimated rise of 1.7 to 3.2 feet by century’s end and doubled it to then assess the effect on citizens’ necessary migratory moves. This is interesting and not only requires confirmation but serial validation of the predictive model itself.
What is certain is the chilling effect such rather wild speculation has on our property values. It does not belong above the fold of a resort newspaper.
Charles P. Duvall
Hilton Head Island
