Use private money for Hilton Head arts venue

Stu Rodman’s recent op-ed supporting continued efforts to build a multi-purpose arts hall on Hilton Head Island or in Bluffton makes questionable assumptions and offers unsupported projections.
The assumption that the consultant’s recommendation to construct a hall is “not disputed, by the community” simply is untrue. The report lists the most common public comments, and they are largely not supportive. Additionally, comments in the newspaper demonstrate that thoughtful members of the community differ with Rodman.
Rodman does adopt the consultant’s conclusion that the island cannot provide enough events to support a large venue, but then claims the consultant erred in failing to consider tourists. In fact, the consultant did address tourist potential.
Rodman builds on his mistake with projections of positive tourist impact, which are unsupported by evidence.
I agree that expecting island voters to further tax themselves to support the venue is unrealistic, so the issues are cost and who bears that burden. The cost challenge is the elephant in the room.
There are many improvements that our community needs, e.g. a built-out sewer system, improved roads, and an expanded and improved educational infrastructure. A diversion of limited resources to support an enlarged arts center, serving a relatively limited audience, is unwise.
While an expanded arts center would be nice to have, the financial burden should not be imposed on the community. Those who desire an expanded center should pursue private funding to realize their dream.
Francis Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
