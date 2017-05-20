Letters to the Editor

May 20, 2017 6:26 AM

Health care answer right there: Give us what Congress has

I’m amazed that someone hasn’t mentioned having the same medical care as the members of Congress and millions of federal workers have. I wonder why our great leader didn’t think of this instead of having some professor from MIT rig up brand new care. It was already out there. Just give everybody the same care the politicians and federal workers have. I would love to have Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Mark Sanford in the same room and ask why the public shouldn’t have the same care they have. If not, why not?

Sam Baker

Okatie

