Trump a warmonger with no goals

President Donald Trump’s leadership has expanded war efforts in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Somalia, including launching air strikes in neighboring Kenya. He is using lethal military power far from U.S. borders without clear goals.
You could say these efforts are the military-industrial complex influences, just as President Eisenhower warned, and you would be right. All combined, this doesn’t make Americans more secure. It only provides billions of tax dollars to the military-industrial complex.
The dark reality is the mass medical problems it causes for military personnel and their families. Trump’s idea of deal-making is threatening China to deal with North Korea, or the U.S., in a warlike manner.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton didn’t threaten China to negotiate with North Korea. Instead, lowly President Jimmy Carter reached an agreement with North Korea. Carter and Clinton agreed: the U.S., South Korea and Japan would stop hostile policies towards North Korea.
North Korea essentially would give up the ability to build nuclear weapons. Certainly, with all the framed agreement’s faults, it kept the U.S. from the bloodbath of war.
President George W. Bush’s “axis of evil” immediately shredded the Carter/Clinton agreement. Bush’s war-minded administration disrupted North Korea’s financial transactions. This hostility punished North Korea, and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions intensified.
Apparently, Trump’s global leadership only impresses his so-called followers, who defend him by crying, “Give him a chance.” We hear their cry, but it is in Trump’s personal interest. He flies to Florida, where his family’s enterprise profits on our dime while he plays golf.
Bill Mahaffey
Bluffton
