Democrats blunder toward irrelevancy

Try as I may, since the election, I’ve failed to identify any positive proposal Democrats have brought to the table, since in fact they have no interest in sitting at the table.
Doubling down on their shift to the left, and still licking their post-election wounds, they endorse their supporters taking to the streets and wreaking havoc. Republicans were as devastated by Mitt Romney’s loss, but they moved on. That’s what adults do.
The left’s primary goal, aided and abetted by “fake news,” is a 24/7 assault on President Donald Trump, be it former FBI Director James Comey’s termination, for which the Democrats were screaming before the election, or the unconstitutionality of the president’s one-dollar salary.
Using odious terms like “fascist,” “Nazi,” “KKK” and “Hitler” demonstrates the depths of depravity to which they’ve degenerated. The latest catch word “resistors,” born of Hollywood and street rioters, denotes all anti-Trump, all the time. Democrats seized upon the term and made it their own.
If anyone doubts in which direction the party is careening, Tom Perez as new chair of the Democratic National Committee lays that question to rest. He reportedly said white people are not entitled to protection under the Voting Rights Act because it would create dramatic complications.
Blinded by ideology, six months after the election Democrats are still in denial and lash out like children. While voters grow weary of their sophomoric contrivances, the party blunders toward irrelevancy.
Don Maresca
Bluffton
