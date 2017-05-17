Another view of fiesta cancellation

This is in response to a recent writer who offered his crocodile (alligator?) tears that the annual Fiesta de Mayo had been canceled.
The reason he states for his concern is not the well-known fear in the Hispanic community, but his misguided assumption that the fiesta is only for those who are documented residents. I suspect the writer is more concerned with supporting the administration’s cruel and misguided approach to immigrant deportation.
The Lowcountry’s economy depends on immigrant labor, which adds so much to our way of life, regardless of documentation.
The fact is that many of these people have been here for 10 to 15 years, working numerous jobs, feeding their family, educating their children, and paying taxes from which they will see no benefit — all while chasing the same American dream that all immigrants have before them.
Most people recognize that. A recent McClatchy-Marist Poll found that 72 percent of President Donald Trump’s own supporters want a path to citizenship for immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.
When the fear abates, the writer is welcome to attend next year’s Fiesta de Mayo.
George Kanuck
Bluffton
