Letters to the Editor

May 16, 2017 3:09 PM

Wrong to publish article on Trump, Russia at White House

The Washington Post publishes an article using, it says, unnamed sources who were not present at a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian dignitaries. These unnamed sources claim Trump released classified information to the Russians.

That evening, high ranking individuals of the administration announced publicly that they were present at the meeting and the Washington Post article was false news because Trump did nothing inappropriate.

Your newspaper decided to re-publish the Washington Post article — knowing that people who were actually there at the meeting said the article was false.

That puts you right up there with news outlets like The National Enquirer. Seen any aliens lately? Shame on you.

Phil Harris

Hardeeville

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

8 Tips for Your Lowcountry Beach Wedding

8 Tips for Your Lowcountry Beach Wedding 1:07

8 Tips for Your Lowcountry Beach Wedding
Video: Man leaps over counter, chaos breaks out at Bluffton Mcdonald's 0:34

Video: Man leaps over counter, chaos breaks out at Bluffton Mcdonald's

5 things that can help save your teen driver's life 2:01

5 things that can help save your teen driver's life

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos