Salute to Hilton Head runner Ben Gilman, among the best of all time

I want to congratulate Ben Gilman on his running career at Hilton Head Island High School. Ben will leave the school this spring as, arguably, the most decorated all-around distance runner in South Carolina history, right up there with David Adams, who was in the class of 2000.
David won nine individual state championships in cross country and track combined, and still holds the state record for 5000 meters.
Counting the 1600-meter championship in last weekend’s state track meet, Ben has won six individual titles and been on three 4x800 relay state championship teams, and is also on the distance medley and 4x1600 relay teams that set state records this year.
In addition, he has been a key member of four state championship teams in cross country and two state championship teams in track.
It has been my privilege and honor to have been a part of these kids’ lives as a coach and friend. I have coached many kids in my 30-plus years of coaching and Ben and David are right up there with the finest young men I have known.
Many of you reading this letter to the editor may not have ever heard of them. Distance runners don’t usually get much publicity for their successes. They live within a framework of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication, supported by their parents, coaches, and teammates.
They learn early on what a P.R. is and come to understand that it is the essence of the sport. They learn that if they have done their best, that is all that they can do. (P.R. means personal record, if you aren’t into sports.)
David has gone on to be a civil servant as a Bluffton firefighter, a husband and father of three, a successful “age-group” runner, and a hero to all of us who know him. Not as much for his successes, but as the friend and person we all know him to be.
Ben is going on to college at Lee University on scholarship and we will all be looking for great things in the future from him. He will be greatly missed.
Max Mayo
Hilton Head Island
