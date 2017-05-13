Leave Bay Point Island alone

I have been a full-time resident of Hilton Head Island since December 2010. Although I relocated here for a variety of reasons, the natural beauty of the island was primary. Over the years, as I learn more about this unique and productive environment, my appreciation for and love of this incredible ecosystem grows continuously.
Accordingly, imagine my horror at the mere thought of Hilton Head annexing Bay Point in order to allow a developer to build a resort.
Bay Point is a unique barrier island; it embraces and encourages nature to thrive. Its destruction would be a tragedy driven by no other purpose than profit and branding.
Others can eloquently explain what the potential consequences could be for Hilton Head with regard to servicing, transportation, maintenance and general economics. My focus is the devastation this proposed development would do to:
▪ The shorebirds that migrate, rest and feed on Bay Point.
▪ The turtles that come to nest.
▪ The fish that populate the surrounding waters.
▪ The health of the salt marsh, as well as all other wildlife and plant communities.
I know the developer of Six Senses believes this will be an eco-friendly resort, but the friendliest action is to leave well enough alone and build somewhere else.
I urge Town Council to vote against the annexation of Bay Point and instead support all the living creatures that call Bay Point their home.
Joanne L. Voulelis
Hilton Head Island
Comments