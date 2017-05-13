To school leaders: Grow up

I was very disappointed and discouraged to see that there still is continuing “petty” bickering between the Beaufort County Board of Education and the school district superintendent and administration as evidenced by your article concerning certain board members’ requests for information.
It is extremely obvious to me that the board and district leadership are not serving the taxpayers well, much less the students, if they can’t even agree how to share the information that may be needed to assess the performance we get for the dollars being spent on educating the students.
Clearly, all school district information should be readily available to the elected school board members. In turn, the board members need to realize that their requests, be they directly to and through the superintendent or via FOIA requests, take valuable time away from the district staff’s overall support to the principals and teachers throughout the district.
So, at times, compromise on both sides is necessary. But it should always begin with professionalism by all parties.
My advice to both sides: Grow up and act like adults. We wouldn’t tolerate this kind of conduct by the students in the system and shouldn’t allow it to continue with the leadership.
Michael F. Vezeau
Sun City
Comments