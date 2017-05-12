GOP healthcare bill has wrong values

Hey Republicans, you must all be thrilled with the passage of the House’s “repeal and replace” Obamacare bill. The Washington Post editorial headline in the Beaufort Gazette on May 6: “Betrayal, carelessness, hypocrisy on health care” says it all. You own it.
If you believe in “risk pools” for preexisting conditions, you also believe in the tooth fairy.
We had “risk pools” before and they didn’t work. The bill provides many waivers for states to allow insurance companies to essentially insure who they want. Tax cuts to benefit the rich. No expansion of Medicaid to help the poor. I could go on and on.
A couple of other points:
Abortion foes are making it nearly impossible for women to obtain abortions. So long as the baby remains in the womb, they fight to preserve its life. But, once born, the baby and parents are on their own.
What values are we teaching our children? Not to care about health care for the poor and disabled? Not to care about the value of a person’s life after birth? Not to care if someone dies (and many will die unnecessarily) if this pitiful Republican health care bill becomes law? Sad.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
