May 10, 2017 10:14 AM

Legal immigrants have nothing to fear

In the May 6 issue it was suggested that the reason the Fiesta de Mayo festival was canceled this year was the concern that certain supporters were in fear of being arrested and detained by federal immigration officials. I find this assumption to be rather strange. Why would such supporters face this threat if they were here legally? Surely, the only people who might be concerned are those here illegally.

To cancel a popular event on the theory that it would be supported only by such people again, seems a strange conclusion.

In short, if you are living in our local community legally you should have nothing to fear. However, if you are here illegally the situation is different. You should not be here and, in consequence, you can be deported. Why? Because you are breaking the law.

Why that should be so difficult to understand is a mystery to me and I am sure other readers of this newspaper.

Geoff Wheatley

Hilton Head Island

