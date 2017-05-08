Thank you: From PAL Online Auction

Palmetto Animal League’s 8th annual Bid for PAL Online Auction was held April 21-24. It was a huge success, raising more than $65,000 in support of PAL’s No Kill animal rescue programs and Adoption Center, located in Okatie’s Riverwalk Business Park.
We are extremely grateful for the community’s enthusiastic response to this fundraising event, especially the more than 600 registered bidders who participated and the over 900 donated items we received from our wonderfully generous donors.
Thank you also to our Partners in Rescue: Brown Golf, John Kilmer Fine Interiors, Gifted-Hilton Head, Glover Real Estate, Sawmill Creek Smokehouse, Palmetto Dunes, Heritage Collection, State Farm Agent Abbi Keen, Hahn’s Air Specialist, Nite Lites and our Media Partners: WSAV, The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, WJCL, The Bluffton Sun/The Hilton Head Sun and Alpha Media (BOB 106.9, G100, The Island, Rewind 107.9, Rock 106.1).
The success of the auction would not have been possible without the commitment of Wendy Schlegel and MaryLynn Peacher, plus the 30 hard-working volunteers who canvassed the community for auction items. And a special thank you to The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette for helping us reach the audience we needed to make this life-saving fundraiser a success.
Our sincere gratitude to all of the auction participants – donors, volunteers, bidders, sponsors and media.
Fred Liebert
Chairman of the Board
Palmetto Animal League
Comments