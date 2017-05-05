How Trump could actually help middle class

President Donald Trump’s “middle-class tax proposal” is short on detail, but one thing is perfectly clear: it will be a tremendous gift to high-income and wealthy taxpayers. Some key points:
The top tax rate is reduced from 39.6 percent to 35 percent. Unless your taxable income is over $460,000, your max rate is already 35 percent. Not exactly a “middle-class” tax cut.
The estate tax is eliminated: This proposal would only help the very wealthy — those couples with estates over $11 million — and would hurt the middle class by eliminating the “step-up” to date-of-death values.
Obamacare surcharges are eliminated. A little more middle-classy, but these surcharges only affect married couples earning over $250,000 per year — not exactly an economically vulnerable group.
The standard deduction is doubled: A nice bone to throw to some of the middle class, particularly since it will have no effect at all on the wealthy, since they all itemize. Very clever.
If Trump’s plan were truly geared toward helping the middle class it might include provisions that:
▪ Equalize the rates for investment income and earned income. Why should money earned by passively receiving income be taxed at half the rate as someone’s hard-earned income? This measure would also greatly simplify the tax code.
▪ Significantly increase the credits for child care and college tuition, and eliminate the phase-out for student loan interest.
▪ Increase the Social Security tax thresholds.
Bottom line: A tax cut truly aimed at helping the middle class would look very different than the proposal Trump has put forth. Call your representatives.
Lew Wessel
Bluffton
