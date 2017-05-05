People come last for Trump

A recent writer says some of us weren’t ready for a “strong leader” like the current president. He’s right. And every day of the week we are more sure we are not ready for it. Here are some reasons:
Under this fledgling president, restrictions on air and water pollution are out; protection of workers from cancer-causing substances is out; selling consumer internet information without permission is in. Limiting student loan fees is out; levying hefty fees is in.
Killing bear or wolf cubs in national wildlife refuges is in; keeping accurate workplace injury records is out, as is disclosure of safety and labor violations by federal contractors. Publicly traded companies won’t have to disclose payments to foreign governments, and financial advisers will no longer have to reveal conflicts of interest when advising clients.
This one is unbelievable: mentally ill people judged incapable of handling their own money are now considered capable of owning and handling firearms.
This is only part of the list, but it is enough. What you can clearly see is that the deregulatory agenda is totally business-friendly, pro-corporation, and not pro-worker. The promise to support and enrich the middle and lower classes is hollow and disingenuous. It is a “con” of the highest order.
The writer believes the president is putting the interests of the American people first. Au contraire! He is putting the interests of big business first, and big business puts profit-making first. The people come last in this brave new world.
Cheryl Kanuck
Sun City Hilton Head
Comments