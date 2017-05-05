Sanford’s vote on healthcare disappointing

To U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, I want to say, “Shame on you” for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and along with it the vital provisions that affect millions of Americans (not only those who depend on the subsidy). The ACA not only helps those who could not afford health insurance, but it also provides oversight against health insurance companies who often refuse to provide covered medical services.
I thought Sanford was different. He stood through countless town halls with the appearance of patience and active listening. However, Sanford made it clear with that one vote that he does not care about his constituents.
I ask that the next time he encounters thoughts of healthcare, that he remember my family — Mike, Heather, Griffin and Amelia. We depend on the ACA to keep us healthy. He actively voted to hurt families like mine.
I hope that Sen. Lindsey Graham will vote against this repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Hopefully, he’ll actually listen.
Heather Bragg
Bluffton
