One mistake in ocean threatens mankind

The op-ed piece in the May 2 paper by Sandra Bundy, “No good reason to allow Atlantic drilling,” was on mark and totally perfect.
I have only been familiar with our Lowcountry since 1972, and have only been a resident here since 1983, but I have seen the horrible abominations put to our shores and “malls.” Those areas may be able to heal. But what we do to our oceans threatens our very existence and that of all mankind. One mistake and “I’m sorry” can’t make the booboo better.
Emily Starry
Hilton Head Island
