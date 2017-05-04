Lobby for local ban on plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags end up in our neighborhoods, trees, streets, wildlife, and oceans. In Beaufort County, this would include our beautiful marshes as well.
They cost the public money in terms of transportation of tons of plastic bags to landfills, often not in our county or state. Most consumers do not recycle the bags, and voluntary recycling programs lack enforcement, failing to produce a demonstrative impact on this waste.
Thicker-skinned bags, which are sold in most stores now, can be reused at least 125 times. Yes, these bags can be made of plastic but San Jose, Calif., after its bag ban was enacted, saw sharp reductions in single-use plastic bags as litter in creeks, rivers, parks, roadsides and storm drains.
California and Hawaii have the bans, as do many cities, particularly in coastal areas. So there are models to explore as we craft a ban for Beaufort County. One of the largest plastic bag manufacturers in the country is located in South Carolina. Why not partner with it to find a forward-thinking solution?
I join others in encouraging you to support a ban on single-use plastic bags in Beaufort County, and imagine its beautiful neighborhoods, parks, marshes, creeks, ocean, and wildlife free from this unnecessary waste. Contact county and city officials to demand legislation.
Laurie Mansell Reich
Beaufort
Comments