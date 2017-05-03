Letter: US level of divisiveness startling

After listening to Sen. Bernie Sanders last Sunday on “Face the Nation,” I was struck by his statement that the Democratic Party needs to stand up to the pain of the working class, see that the middle class is shrinking and see that people can’t afford college, child care or health care.
He also stated that all the new income is going to the top 1 percent. He states that people, especially young people, need to rally and stand up to the billionaire class.
This kind of rhetoric is what starts people to rally, demonstrate, and burn buildings to get what they want. It starts class warfare. It’s the way leaders around the world have whipped their people into a frenzy to destroy their country. Look at places like Syria, North Korea, and Venezuela. It’s not what people need to know to get out of poverty and bring people to a higher place in life.
The Democratic Party needs to start developing incentive programs, not social programs.
Our forefathers came a long way by working together to mold and develop these United States, and look at the accomplishment.
Look at our Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, and see how they don’t work together and are only concerned about getting reelected or serving special interests — and note their accomplishment.
Dan Diehl
Hilton Head Island
