Letter: Venue committee doing its job right

This newspaper’s bias toward the Town of Hilton Head Island’s Venue Committee and its work concerns me. The committee’s 15 members have likely each devoted 250 hours or more to their work. It is disheartening to read misrepresentations and innuendos.
From an April 21 article:
“Disregarding a consultant’s recommendation” — the committee hasn’t done this; it asked for more background on the consultant’s thought process and whether he had considered the impact being off-island would have on donor support, accommodations tax allocations, etc. As a town-funded committee, it is obligated to consider all location alternatives.
“The majority instead decided that more research was needed” — the committee unanimously approved all the consultant’s recommendations.
“One hundred days isn’t enough” — opportunities for the symphony, choral society, World Affairs Council and new presenting organizations to develop new business models and expand offerings must be investigated.
“…complete its work by the end of 2016, which didn’t happen” — Hurricane Matthew set the island back at least two months.
From your editorial:
“… in fact its mind was made up that Hilton Head should have a large arts venue” … “Ignoring the recommendation draws into question the integrity of the process.” These individuals would not spend a year of their lives to “rubber stamp” or participate in a charade.
On the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina: “Resolving that issue must come before any of the others.” In fact, the committee placed an urgent priority on just that; to suggest they hadn’t is disingenuous.
We should applaud our neighbors’ commitment and dedication, rather than question their integrity or motives.
Roger Burns
Hilton Head Island
Comments