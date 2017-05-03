Letter: Trump reverting to failed ideas

Déjà vu all over again?
Tax cuts primarily going to the very wealthy, and of course big business, under the guise of the nonsensical trickle down economic theory — all of which will be totally unfunded. Followed by maybe two wars that will also be unfunded. The Dodd-Frank regulations that were put into place after the 2008 financial meltdown are scratched, and the financial industry returns to its destructive financial practices.
With all this going on, the national debt doubles and the financial market races to a total collapse. Of course, the country is then headed toward another great recession or maybe this time another great depression.
That is the path we are once again pursuing. Who says history doesn’t repeat itself? And it happened only two presidencies ago.
We have a man in the White House who has no concept of historical events. He claims to be a great businessman but is not even close to being one. Great businessmen do not continually use the bankruptcy laws to make money by taking from their creditors and cheating their employees and subcontractors.
This man believes climate change is a hoax. Only the ignorant do not believe in science. Only the irrational or liars tell citizens that coal is a clean energy source, and he will bring back the coal industry. What company or individual will invest in a new business that plans to utilize coal-fired technology? Maybe one that will make a profit by declaring bankruptcy.
Tony Amadeo
Bluffton
