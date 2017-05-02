Letter: The swamp moved into the White House

During the campaign, Donald Trump continually shouted that he would drain the swamp in Washington and people cheered even if they had no idea what that really meant. One assumes this meant lobbyists and others using connections to gain favor with the government would be out.
If this has occurred (and evidence does not exist), Trump accomplished it by moving the swamp inside the White House.
I am amazed visitors can get into the first floor given the depth of the swamp in terms of the number of swamp people populating the West Wing. It is overrun with Goldman Sachs billionaires who are there only to fatten their wallets and those of their fellow swamp people on Wall Street.
There are additional billionaires in key positions in the White House from around the country that place no value on government and have no interest in doing what is best for the America. These swamp people will also gain financially from being in the administration. Protecting their business interests and profits are their only motives for being in government.
Trump’s children have the run of the place, meeting with foreign leaders to establish business relationships that will benefit Trump and his buddies.
The White House is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trump enterprises and the only beneficiaries of his presidency will be his egregious family and his other swamp buddies.
Trump voters got what they deserved, but the rest of us will suffer as well.
Richard Hammes
Hilton Head Island
