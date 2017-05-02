Letters to the Editor

May 02, 2017 11:25 AM

Letter: Who’s raking in on the ‘free’ Medicare braces?

I have a question.

Today, after receiving the fifth or sixth call from a polite gentleman about my request for information on a back brace I could receive free through Medicare, a recurring question popped up. By the way, I never requested this information but I am on Medicare.

My question is ... whose brilliant, moneymaking idea was this and who approved it?

The ads for “free” knee, back and other braces are all over TV too. They do not seem to require a prescription from a doctor or physical therapist or even a chiropractor.

So who is raking in the dough from Medicare, which will run out of money before long if politicians are to be believed? And who was responsible for approving the idea? Does anyone know?

Cathy Gross

Beaufort

