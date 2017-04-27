Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2017 10:53 PM

Letter: No good reason for outdoor burning

On a recent day, there was so much smoke in the air it was burning my eyes. Plus the wind was kicking up, and I mean kicking. My question is what is the benefit of outdoor burning?

Here is what I have come up with on the disadvantages:

We will lose lots of business when folks come on down looking for a new home or business and smell smoke.

The environment is at high risk. I thought folks came down here to Lowcountry for rest and relaxation, not smoke in their face.

Last but not least, safety. It takes only one person making a fire in the back yard to jeopardize many others. The fire department has enough to do.

So, folks in City Hall, remember we are in a lovely region with hiking trails, biking trails, many schools and parks. Just give up those burning days. Everyone will be happier and healthier for it.

Maureen Glynn Wilson

Bluffton

