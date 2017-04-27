Letter: Look at root cause of abortions

Thanks to a recent letter writer for providing statistics on abortion.
All legislators who are to vote on an abortion issues should be required to visit an abortion clinic and read the reports of the interviews by the social workers on intake. They will learn about the emotional upheaval and talk of suicide; of the young teenagers who want to look forward to finishing high school, going to college, getting married and having children; of the married woman in an illicit relationship and talking of suicide; of the older woman saying she can’t cope with the children she has now.
The late-term abortions are mostly for fetuses that have not formed properly.
These are not virgin births. These fetuses are the result of unprotected sexual intercourse.
Philip Sine
Hilton Head Island
