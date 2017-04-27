Letter: Do not build the arts center

How many thousands of dollars did the Town of Hilton Head Island Venue Committee pay to a consultant for an unbiased evaluation of a large performing arts venue for Hilton Head only to decide it did not like the answer it received?
The answer was that the island cannot provide enough events to support the large venue; hence, place it off-island if need be.
Are they going to keep paying a consultant until they get one who agrees with them? Obviously, this committee is bent, come hell or high water, on building the arts venue when many of us do not see a need for it and agree with the consultant.
Do not build the art center.
Christine Scott
Hilton Head Island
