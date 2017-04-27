Letter: Too many not ready for Trump

Too many Americans are not ready to accept responsible government. They are not prepared for fairness and accountability. The idea of placing the interests of Americans first is something too difficult to digest
These same people are too afraid to accept the obligations of responsible citizenship. They are terrified of offending those who are responsible for our elevated crime and corruption rates. These same liberals would rather champion those who would lie, cheat and steal.
Too many Americans are comfortable with the unlawful infiltration of illegal immigrants that is destroying our economy. Too many want to provide safe havens where the “bad-guys” can hide. Too many are comfortable with a large government that provides unlimited benefits to non-citizens. Too many are satisfied with losing jobs to unfair foreign intervention. Too many are contented with a weak foreign policy, and with a decimated military that resembles a Boy Scout Troop.
Too many people have become contented with self-serving political pundits and pseudo intellectuals in the media who want to argue with everything necessary to rebuild a once-great nation. It’s difficult, for some, to accept a strong leader after too many years of following a weak, indecisive, laissez-faire president.
Accountability can be a scary thing. Giving up the “easy life” can be devastating. Being forced to accept something larger than yourself is frightening. Sadly, too many Americans are not ready for responsible citizenship. They were not, and are not, ready for someone like President Donald Trump.
Clifton Jester
Bluffton
