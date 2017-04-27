Letter: Representatives help pension reform

Your readers may know that Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed phase one of state pension reform in South Carolina. This bipartisan legislation resulted from several months of meetings by a committee comprised of Republicans and Democrats from both the House and the Senate.
Rep. Jeff Bradley of Hilton Head Island and Rep. Bill Herbkersman of Bluffton served on this joint committee, and they deserve thanks and credit for their hard work.
They also deserve thanks and credit for their commitment not to stop here but to move on to phase two of pension reform: the transition to a modern form of retirement security for state employees. Phase two is intended to give state employees more control over their retirement plans and greatly lessen the burden on taxpayers.
Reps. Bradley and Herbkersman will be an integral part of phase two, and I hope that you will give them your support to finish the job.
Lt. Gov. Kevin L. Bryant
Columbia
Comments