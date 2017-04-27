Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2017 10:08 PM

Letter: Do not ignore venue consultant

Kudos to your Editorial Board for pointing out the blatant hypocrisy of the Town of Hilton Head Island Venue Committee.

This committee has wasted town money and time trying to wrangle their preconceived outcome. Now that the expensive consultant they hired has concluded an on-island facility is not justified, the committee wants to disregard that conclusion while accepting other points of his proposals.

An off-island arts venue makes sense in terms of finding a suitable site and making it a venue that can serve more of Beaufort County and benefit from the off-island population growth.

Give it up, Venue Committee. Support the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, a local gem, and get behind a larger off-island venue.

Tom Wolfe

Hilton Head Island

